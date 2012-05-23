Shrimp exporter Seafresh Industry Pcl rose 3.42
percent to 7.55 baht, against a 0.81 percent loss on the main
Thai index.
Broker AIRA Securities upgraded the shares rating from hold
to buy with a target price at 10.60 baht, on expectations of
stronger second-quarter earnings.
"The sales outlook for the second quarter is bright, with
support from better earnings among its subsidiaries as well as
entering the high season for exporting," AIRA said in a research
note.
The broker expected the company's second quarter net profit
to surge above 100 million baht ($3.19 million), while raising
its profit forecasts for 2012 and 2013 by 30 percent to 365
million baht and 412 million baht, respectively.
($1 = 31.38 Baht)
1226 (0526 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond;
***********************************************************
1148 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: PTT Global Chemical hits 7-month
low
Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl dropped to a
seven-month low as foreign investors sold refinery shares after
a decline in crude prices, brokers said.
The country's largest oil refiner fell as much as 3.7
percent to 58 baht, the lowest since Oct. 25. The broader energy
index was down as much as 1.5 percent.
"We believe refinery shares will be main foreign sales
target as second quarter earnings will tend to drop dramatically
quarter-on-quarter from stock losses on Dubai crude," Maybank
Kim Eng Securities said in a research note.
"At the end of first quarter...will see PTT Global Chemical
likely lose the benefit from declining oil prices as
petrochemical product prices normally move in line with oil
prices, while gas feedstock will be flat in the short term," the
broker added.
Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on Wednesday as a
potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased
fears of oil supply disruptions, while concerns over the debt
crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on
demand.
1121 (0421 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond;
