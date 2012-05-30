PTT Global Chemical Pcl fell as much as 3 percent
on concerns about the possible impact of higher feedstock costs
on the earnings of the country's biggest listed petrochemical
firm.
PTT Global shares were down 2.6 percent at 56.25 baht
($1.77) at the midsession break of 0530 GMT, having hit 56 baht
at one point. They have dropped 16 percent in May until Tuesday,
underperforming the broader market's loss of 6.09
percent.
The majority of PTTGC's earnings are derived from gas-based
olefin production, with feedstock supplied by parent company PTT
Pcl. Uncertainties related to PTTGC's gas-based
feedstock agreement with its parent PTT have worried investors.
"While there are currently no negotiations to adjust the
net-back price agreement, it is said to be constantly under
review ... Against our base-case earnings impact of a potential
change in gas price, we believe the stock has been oversold,"
broker Kasikorn Securities said.
Kasikorn rates the stock at outperform, with a target price
of 86 baht.
1240 (0540 GMT)
($1 = 31.74 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)