Citigroup cut its target price on PTT Global Chemical Pcl
to 68 baht ($2.13) from 80 baht ($2.51), citing
uncertainty about changes in feedstock costs.
The broker, however, maintained its buy rating on the stock
due to its cheap valuation.
PTT Global Chemical shares fell 2.24 percent to 54.5 baht by
0323 GMT. The stock has fallen around 10.3 percent since last
Thursday.
"Market expectations that PTTGC's net back pricing contract
with PTT would be revised led to sell-off pressure last week,"
Citi said in a report dated May 30.
There is uncertainty over when and how the new gas price
contract would be changed, and the stock is likely to trade at a
discount versus Asian chemical peers to reflect business risks
faced by minority shareholders, the broker said.
1033 (0333 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:26 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Asia Aviation up over 8 pct on
debut
Shares of Asia Aviation Pcl AAV.BK, owner of the Thai
affiliate of Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd AIRA.KL,
rose as much as 8 percent above their initial public offer price
in their debut on Thailand's main stock exchange.
By 0302 GMT, Asia Aviation shares were trading at 3.84 baht
($0.12), 3.78 percent above the IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12).
Trading volume was at a high of 330 million shares.
Asia Aviation, a holding company that owns 51 percent of
budget carrier Thai AirAsia, raised 4.5 billion baht ($141.18
million) in its initial public offering this month.(nL4E8GH5YB)
1000 (0300 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.8750 baht)