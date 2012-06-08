BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties says promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - on june 7, 2017, board of directors promoted Catherine Hastings to chief financial officer
Shares in property developer Pruksa Real Estate Pcl gained more than 2 percent on expectations that demand for mid- and low-end houses would boost its sales this year.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Pruksa shares were up 2.26 percent at 13.6 baht ($0.43), outpacing a 0.15 percent gain of the property sector and a 0.44 percent rise of the broader market.
Ten out of 21 analysts tracking the company rate the stock at 'buy' or 'strong buy,' three rating it at 'hold' and eight putting the stock at 'sell' or 'strong sell.'
Broker Kasikorn Securities rated the stock 'outperform,' with target price of 21 baht.
"Pruksa is our top pick in the Thai residential sector ... Pruksa has seen a decent recovery in demand at its mid- to low-end townhouses both in flood-hit and non-flooded areas and robust demand for mid-end condos," it said in a report.
1334 (0634 GMT)
($1 = 31.535 baht)
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it will cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring and reported a wider-than-expected first quarter loss and steeper-than-expected drop in retail sales.