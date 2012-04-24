Maybank IB Research upgraded Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd
to buy from sell as sales outlook of the world's
largest rubber glove maker turns stronger.
"We have turned positive on Top Glove -- its sales has
picked up further and is almost back to its H1N1 peak; and latex
cost (key input) has begun its seasonal downtrend," said the
broker in a research note on Tuesday.
The research house also raised Top Glove's target price to
5.40 ringgit per share from 4.20 ringgit previously.
"Our new target price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times pegs the
stock back to its mean valuations as we believe sentiment
towards the stock has turned positive on long-term global rubber
supply surplus outlook," it added.
By 0143 GMT, Top Glove's shares fell 0.42 percent,
underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that
dropped 0.05 percent.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur;
anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)