LONDON Oct 22 Vodka maker Stock Spirits
priced its London initial public offering at 235 pence
per share on Tuesday, valuing the company at 470 million pounds
($759.5 million).
Majority owner, U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital
Managament, reduced its stake to 38.3 percent via the
listing, sharing proceeds of 206.5 million pounds with members
of Stock Spirits' management who also sold shares.
Stock Spirits, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the
Czech Republic, had offered the shares at 210 pence to 260 pence
each. It also raised 52 million pounds from the sale of new
shares to pay down debt.
Its shares are due to begin trading at 0700 GMT.