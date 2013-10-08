LONDON Oct 8 Vodka maker Stock Spirits is
offering to sell shares at between 210 pence and 260 pence each
in its planned London listing, two sources close to the deal
said on Tuesday.
The company, majority owned by U.S. private equity group
Oaktree Capital Management, plans to sell a stake of between 35
and 55 percent in the offering, the sources said.
The offer would value the British-based drinks firm, the
biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, at
between 420 million pounds and 520 million pounds ($675.3
million to $836.1 million).