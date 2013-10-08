LONDON Oct 8 Vodka maker Stock Spirits is offering to sell shares at between 210 pence and 260 pence each in its planned London listing, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The company, majority owned by U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital Management, plans to sell a stake of between 35 and 55 percent in the offering, the sources said.

The offer would value the British-based drinks firm, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, at between 420 million pounds and 520 million pounds ($675.3 million to $836.1 million).