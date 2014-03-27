BRIEF-Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
March 27 (Reuters) -
* FY revenue rose 16.4 pct to 340.5 million eur
* FY gross profit increased 21.1 pct to eur 173.6million (2012: eur 143.4million)
* FY profit for year eur 8.9million (2012: eur 26.2million)
* Total volume up 11.4 pct to 17.4 million 9 litre cases (2012: 15.6 million)
* Exclusive distribution of Diageo Brands in Czech Republic effective from January 2014
* In 2014, despite challenges posed by polish excise duty increase, and group is well placed to capitalise on opportunities available in central and eastern european region London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment