April 8 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Funds managed by Oaktree have completed sale of 73,665,895 ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc representing 36.8 pct of issued share capital

* Price of 2.75 euros per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of about 202.6 mln stg

* As a result, Karim Khairallah, a director of company appointed by Oaktree, has agreed to step down from board of company with immediate effect

* Following placing, Oaktree no longer holds any shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: