BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
April 8 Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Funds managed by Oaktree have completed sale of 73,665,895 ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc representing 36.8 pct of issued share capital
* Price of 2.75 euros per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of about 202.6 mln stg
* As a result, Karim Khairallah, a director of company appointed by Oaktree, has agreed to step down from board of company with immediate effect
* Following placing, Oaktree no longer holds any shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago