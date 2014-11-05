UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
Nov 5 Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* Following on from strong first half performance, latter half of Q3 has been very tough trading period, particularly in Poland
* In Poland, have continued to see disruption in supply chain resulting from duty increase; these trends have continued into start of Q4
* Have experienced very aggressive competitor pricing and promotional activity to secure distribution into trade customers, this has resulted in considerable pressure on margins
* Have not yet been able to achieve growth in revenues expected
* Unless trading conditions improve, there is a risk that our full year results (group EBITDA) could be between 5 mln euros and 10 million euros below expectations
* Believe that some level of disruption may continue into early part of next year, after which expect to see return to more normal trading patterns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.