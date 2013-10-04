By Jim Christie
STOCKTON, Calif. Oct 3 Stockton, California and
Assured Guaranty have reached an agreement to restructure more
than $150 million of outstanding debt to help the city exit from
bankruptcy, a top city official and the bond insurer said on
Thursday.
Under the terms of the agreement, Assured will take
possession of a city building and receive the revenue it
generates to service about $35 million in outstanding bonds that
Stockton had sold to acquire it.
"The settlement includes a unique and innovative instrument
that enables Assured to participate in the city's future revenue
growth," the bond insurer said in a statement confirming the
agreement.
It also allows Stockton, which filed for bankruptcy last
year, to make payments on about $120 million in outstanding
pension obligation bonds until 2052 from their original 2038
term.
At a Stockton city council meeting to take up the city's
plan to adjust its debts to exit from bankruptcy, City Manager
Bob Deis said the deal should put Stockton on track to exit
Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in about six months.
"Now we have deals with every bond insurer that's involved
in the bankruptcy process," Deis said.
Stockton's deal with Assured is subject to conditions,
notably that city voters approve a measure to increase the
city's sales tax in November to raise additional revenue and
that the bankruptcy court hearing Stockton's case confirms its
plan to adjust its debt.
Assured and fellow bond insurer National Public Finance
Guarantee led efforts by Stockton's so-called capital markets
creditors to block the city's bankruptcy case, saying city
pensions managed by the California Public Employees' Retirement
System should have been treated like other debt.
Last week Stockton released a draft plan for adjusting its
debt that disclosed a deal with National over about $45 million
in outstanding lease revenue bonds for the city's arena whose
payments will be cut by 3 percent. Other bonds insured by
National and related to parking garages will be cut by 12
percent, while a third bond for a city building will be paid in
full.
With about 300,000 residents, Stockton set itself apart in
bankruptcy proceedings from Detroit, which has filed the largest
U.S. municipal bankruptcy, and smaller San Bernardino,
California, which filed for bankruptcy last year, because it has
insisted on leaving pension payments intact.
Stockton defended its pensions, and California's $268
billion pension fund for public employees was prepared to back
that in bankruptcy court, by stressing that cuts to services,
its payroll and benefits would help restructure its finances.