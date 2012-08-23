SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 23 The city of Stockton,
California and its creditors were steered into new talks with a
mediator who settled a key dispute in another municipal
bankruptcy case as a U.S. judge said on Thursday it may take
months to determine if Stockton deserves court protection.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 people in the state's
Central Valley, filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in late June, the
most populous U.S. city to seek protection from its creditors.
Attorneys for Stockton and its creditors agreed in Judge
Christopher Klein's courtroom in Sacramento, California to a
schedule for the coming months for further review of objections
to the city's bankruptcy eligibility claim.
Stockton will provide documentation through September to its
creditors, who have until October 26 to review it. They then
face a November 9 deadline for filing substantive objections.
Stockton has until December 21 to respond.
Klein endorsed the timeline, noting he intends to
methodically work through Stockton's bankruptcy case. He will
hold a status hearing on January 8, 2013 on where the case
stands and may hold an evidentiary hearing later that month if
needed.
At the same time, Klein encouraged Stockton and its
creditors to press on with talks overseen by a mediator to help
resolve their differences over how the city plans to restructure
its finances.
Stockton's revenues has plunged in recent years due to the
collapse of its once torrid housing market, requiring the city
to seek bankruptcy protection to enable it renege on some costly
obligations, including medical coverage for its retired
employees and some bond debt, city officials say.
Two bond insurers challenged Stockton's eligibility earlier
this month, arguing in court filings the city can cut pension
benefits to help bolster its finances.
National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, a unit of MBIA Inc
, said Stockton's failure to ask for concessions from its
biggest creditor, the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, showed it had not negotiated in good faith before filing
for bankruptcy protection.
Assured Guaranty contended Stockton undermined its
case by favoring the pension fund for state and local government
workers and said the city had not proven it is insolvent.
Klein said mediation in parallel to the court case will be
overseen by Judge Elizabeth Perris, who helped guide a
settlement in the dispute that prompted Mammoth Lakes,
California to file for bankruptcy shortly after Stockton.
Mammoth Lakes, a resort town of about 8,000 residents in the
Sierra Nevada Mountains, said on its website on Wednesday that
with Perris' guidance it settled a $43 million court judgment
awarded to a developer over a property dispute that threatened
to swamp its finances.
Mammoth Lakes said details of the agreement will remain
confidential until fully documented and executed. Documentation
is expected to be filed for court approval within weeks, Mammoth
Lakes said, adding that it will hold public meetings to discuss
how it will finance the settlement. The case is in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of California (Case
12-32463).
Stockton's case also in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern
District of California (Case 12-32118).