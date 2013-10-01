STOCKTON, Calif. Oct 1 Stockton, California,
hopes to have a deal with bond insurer Assured Guaranty by
Thursday, but if needed the city could impose a settlement to
help it exit bankruptcy, its city manager said.
"We want consent," Stockton Manager Bob Deis said during a
press briefing on Tuesday. "But it's not necessary."
Stockton released on Friday a draft plan for adjusting its
debt to exit from municipal bankruptcy that maintains pension
obligations to city employees while paying some creditors less
than they are owed.
Stockton's city council could approve the draft as soon as
Thursday, opening the door for the city to file it as its exit
plan with the judge hearing its bankruptcy case.
Creditors have to vote on the plan.
The draft plan said Stockton had the "outlines of a
negotiated settlement" with Assured over $124.3 million in
outstanding pension obligation bonds that the city had targeted
for losses to restructure its finances.
No details were provided in the draft and Deis declined to
elaborate on the talks with Assured. A spokeswoman said the bond
insurer had no comment.
Assured and fellow bond insurer National Public Finance
Guarantee led efforts by Stockton's so-called capital markets
creditors to block the city's bankruptcy case, saying city
pensions managed by the California Public Employees' Retirement
System should have been treated like other debt.
The draft plan also disclosed a preliminary deal with
National over $45.1 million in outstanding lease revenue bonds
for the city's arena whose payments will be cut by 3 percent.
Other bonds related to parking garages will be cut by 12
percent, while a third bond for a city building will be paid in
full.
A spokesman for National declined to comment on the
agreements.
Deis does not anticipate further opposition by the bond
insurers over Stockton's pensions.
"I expect that message to not be front and center," he told
Reuters.
With about 300,000 residents, Stockton set itself apart from
Detroit, which has filed the U.S. largest municipal bankruptcy,
and from smaller San Bernardino, because it intends to leave
pension payments whole.
Stockton defended its pensions, and the $268 billion state
pension fund was prepared to back that in bankruptcy court, with
cuts to payrolls, as well as to benefits.
Stockton's retired employees are also contributing by giving
up their city-provided medical care, Deis noted.
Stockton's plan for exiting bankruptcy assumes voters will
approve a sales tax increase in November to help bolster its
finances and standing in bankruptcy court. If they do not, the
city would need to cut $11 million in spending, which would fall
on libraries, community centers and fire houses, Deis added.