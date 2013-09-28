BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Stockton, California, unveiled on Friday a draft plan for exiting from bankruptcy that it said had the "outlines of a negotiated settlement" with bond insurer Assured Guaranty over $124.3 million in outstanding pension obligation bonds.
"As this document was being finalized the City was in negotiations with this creditor and had developed the outlines of a negotiated settlement," the plan said, adding that a draft term sheet had not yet been reviewed by executive management at Assured.
The draft plan provided no details on the potential settlement. A spokesman for Assured declined to comment.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.