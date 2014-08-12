Aug 12 The bankrupt city of Stockton,
California, on Friday submitted a revised plan to exit Chapter 9
that reflects the judge's ruling over the value of a holdout
creditor's collateral, but a larger question still looms over
whether public pensions will be cut.
The Northern California city, which entered bankruptcy in
2012 and hopes to exit Chapter 9 protection later this year,
promised it would pay a secured claim of $4 million, according
to court documents. The city initially had valued the collateral
as worthless.
The value of the collateral, which includes two golf
courses, a community center and a park, was a remaining point of
contention in Stockton's case. In July, U.S. Bankruptcy Court
Judge Christopher Klein ruled that the collateral with which
Stockton could pay holdout creditor Franklin Templeton was worth
$4.052 million. In early proceedings, Franklin had argued the
value was between $6.12 million to $17.34 million.
But the question of the city's long-term structural health
is still weighing on Klein, who asked in July for the case's
parties to explain why the city could not make cuts to its
public pensions, the city's largest creditor, as it has to
bondholders.
On Monday, the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, or Calpers, filed a brief stating that the court should
leave the pensions of city workers and retirees untouched, as
the city had proposed in its bankruptcy "exit plan," or plan of
adjustment.
There is "no controversy on these issues," Calpers wrote,
because the city and Calpers were in agreement, and "the Court
does not need to address impairment of the City's pension
obligations."
From Detroit, which last year filed the biggest ever U.S.
municipal bankruptcy, to San Bernardino, California, the
question of whether public employee pensions can be cut during
municipal bankruptcy has been closely followed by pension funds,
public officials, local governments and investors in the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
In the Stockton case, the judge has kept the question in the
foreground, stating in July that his understanding of California
law suggests that Calpers itself could not be challenged in
bankruptcy but employees' pensions could be.
In court documents submitted Monday, Calpers said that "the
hypothetical question" of whether pensions could be reduced "is
of little significance because it is highly unlikely that a
Chapter 9 debtor in California will ever wish to travel that
path."
(Reporting b y Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)