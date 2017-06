STOCKTON, Calif. Feb 24 The city manager of Stockton, California said on Friday he would urge the city's leaders to suspend bond payments on about $2 million while it negotiates with creditors.

The city manager said a stoppage of bond payments was needed because of a necessary restructuring of the city's troubled finances. An attorney representing Stockton said the city plans to seek mediation with its creditors to avoid bankruptcy. (Reporting By Jim Christie)