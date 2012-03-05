By David K. Randall
| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 The busted housing
market has another casualty.
Last week the Stockton, California, city council approved a
plan to default on about $2 million of debt payments in an
effort to avoid becoming the largest U.S. city to file for
bankruptcy.
Stockton, a city of 292,000 people about a two-hour drive
from San Francisco, is just the fourth major American city or
county to spook the $3.7 trillion muni bond market over the last
year. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Jefferson County, Alabama; and
Central Falls, Rhode Island, have had to default or declare
bankruptcy over the last 12 months. Detroit, meanwhile, is
trying to close a $45 million budget shortfall by June.
Stockton's default comes some 15 months after Meredith
Whitney, an analyst whose 2007 call that Citigroup Inc
would have to raise capital or cut its dividend made her famous,
incorrectly forecast "hundreds of billions of dollars" in
municipal defaults in 2011. Whitney's call prompted a wave of
selling in the municipal bond market. For investors who stayed
the course, the broad muni market returned nearly 11 percent.
Stockton could be another opportunity to benefit from
misplaced fears. Analysts say that municipal bonds still provide
compelling investment opportunities, especially for wealthier
investors who receive the most benefit from tax-exempt bonds.
Here are suggestions on how to play the municipal bond
market now:
KNOW WHERE TO HOLD THEM
Unlike in Stockton, tax revenue in many cities is climbing.
That could make certain local government municipal bonds less
risky, analysts say.
State tax revenues were up 6.1 percent in the third quarter
of 2011, the seventh straight quarter of growth. Tax collections
nationwide are just 3.5 percent below pre-recession peaks.
A short supply of new issues could push the market higher,
analysts say. Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock Inc's
municipal bonds group, said that local healthcare, education and
transportation revenue bonds should continue doing well in 2012.
He also has a positive outlook for state general obligation
bonds.
"(State) balance sheets are better now than in the past few
years. Their revenues are up and spending is going down, leaving
the credit fundamentals in the broader market very, very
strong," he said.
Hayes said that investors should not consider Stockton the
first domino to fall in a larger picture. "The market is always
subject to a lot of headline risk because the retail investor
plays such an important role ... but this year you will only see
a few Stocktons," he said.
However, worried investors should be wary of holding
municipal bonds issued by exurbs, he said. Bedroom communities
about 80 miles or more from very large cities were the most
likely to see their housing markets overbuilt in the 2000s, and
will likely watch their economies struggle for years, he said.
Investors should note, too, that the declaration of default
does not always mean that their principal is worthless.
According to James Spiotto, a muni bankruptcy expert at the law
firm of Chapman and Cutler, 49 of 264 municipal bankruptcies
filed since 1980 involved cities, counties and villages, and 31
percent of the filings were dismissed.
Benjamin Thompson, head of Samson Capital Advisors, suggests
looking toward revenue bonds in essential infrastructure
subsectors like water and local utilities. For the more cautious
investors, consider revenue bonds in the Washington, D.C., area
and Texas, where the local economies are relatively strong.
Investors looking for larger yields, meanwhile, should consider
revenue bonds in states like Illinois and New Jersey where
concerns about pension obligations and tax revenues have led to
lower-than-average state credit ratings.
"These securities can give you incremental yield but with a
strong credit backing because they have a definable stream of
payments to retain that debt," he said.
WEALTHY? GO FOR INDIVIDUAL BONDS
For very wealthy investors, the municipal bond market could
flip the idea of diversification on its head. David Katz, senior
portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth Advisors, said that
individual bonds give wealthier investors a better way to manage
their income streams.
He recommends a mix of general obligation and revenue bonds
for his clients, but keeps them out of bonds backed by waste,
hospitals or airport revenues. "These issues are more esoteric
and tend to be more volatile," he said.
The broader investor base can still benefit from municipal
bond funds, especially those who live in states like Florida and
California that offer tax-exempt long-term bonds.
Vanguard's $2.8 billion California Long-term Tax-exempt fund
(VCITX), for instance, offers a tax-free yield of 4
percent for California residents. The fund, which costs 20 cents
per $100 invested, has returned an annualized 8.1 percent over
the last three years. Its largest holdings are in bonds issued
by the state Public Works Board and University of California.
"Thanks to the fund's razor-thin expense ratio, (it) doesn't
need to venture into risky credits in order to compete," said
Shannon Kirwin, an analyst at Morningstar, in a recent report.
ETF investors could opt for the $1.1 billion SPDR Nuveen
Barclays Capital Muni Bond fund (TFI), though its returns will
be exempt only from federal taxes.
The fund, which costs 23 cents per $100 invested, yields 2
percent. For someone in the top 35 percent tax bracket, that
equates to a 3.09 percent tax-equivalent yield.