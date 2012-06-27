NEW YORK, June 27 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday cut to Caa3 various general fund-supported debts of
the City of Stockton, California, citing the city's announcement
that it likely will file for bankruptcy after talks with its
creditors failed.
" The city is running out of cash and faces limited time and
options to fix its structural imbalance," the Wall Street credit
agency said in a statement.
The downgrade puts Stockton's ratings in the "substantial
risk" category, just one notch above the "may be in default,
extremely speculative" grouping.
"We have downgraded the city's pension obligation debt to
Caa3 from B3 and its lease revenue debt to Caa3 from Caa1. The
outlook on these bonds is negative" the rating agency added.
Moody's said that its rating decision "reflects the city's
June 26 adoption of a budget that would suspend payments on some
of its lease and pension obligation bonds backed by its general
fund in fiscal 2013 in order to close an approximately $26
million budget gap."
Stockton's elected officials approved a 2013 budget on
Tuesday night based on the city filing for bankruptcy as soon as
Wednesday. A bedroom community of 300,000 located some 85 miles
east of San Francisco and a casualty of the real estate bust,
Stockton is set to become the most populous U.S. city to file
for bankruptcy. It has $700 million of outstanding debt.
Stockton officials say the city's finances have been
mismanaged for over two decades and a bankruptcy filing would
shield it from its creditors. The process could last several
years, Moody's said.
The Wall Street credit agency said the Caa3 ratings assume
investor losses will top 20 percent. "The negative outlook
reflects the high likelihood that losses could exceed our
estimates," Moody's warned.
Stockton is proposing to balance its new budget partly by
suspending $12 million of debt service. "Moody's believes that
the magnitude of the budget gap and heavy reliance on debt
service reductions as part of the budget solutions is an
indication of the likelihood of a high level of losses that the
city's pension obligation and lease bonds would experience in
bankruptcy," the agency said.
In a bankruptcy, that debt would be considered unsecured.
In contrast, Moody's said it confirmed ratings on the city's
water and sewer enterprise debt at Ba3, sewer enterprise debt at
Ba1, and two of the community facilities districts' special tax
bonds at Baa2.
All of that debt was assigned a "developing outlook" because
of how long a bankruptcy could last. Moody's said it made these
determinations because "losses are unlikely, although how the
bonds continue to perform in a potential bankruptcy remains
uncertain."