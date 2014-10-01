Oct 1 Stockwik Forvaltning AB
* Says Stockwik makes its first investment in a small
company through acquisition of BergFast AB
* Says BergFast has 30 employees and turnover in 2014 is
expected to reach around 30 million Swedish crowns
* Says the acquisition of BergFast will already from current
year have positive impact on Stockwik's results
* Says the cash purchase price amounts to 12.5 million
crowns
* Says the amount borrowed for this transaction amounts to
3.5 million crowns
* Says Stockwik to issue convertible bonds of 8.8 million
crowns and 2-3 million crowns in over-allotment option
