May 10 Gas-focused exploration and production
company Stone Energy Corp said it will buy Anadarko
Petroleum Corp's working interests in a U.S. Gulf field
for $67 million in cash.
Under the terms of the agreement, Stone Energy will acquire
Anadarko's 25 percent working interest in the five-block deep
water Pompano field, 22 percent in Block 29, and 10 percent in
portions of Block 72 of the Mississippi Canyon.
The net production from the Pompano field is about 1,000
barrels of oil per day and 3 million cubic feet of natural gas
per day, Stone Energy said in a statement.
The deal also includes the assumption of asset retirement
obligations, the company added.
Shares of Stone Energy were trading down nearly 2 percent at
$24.40 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.