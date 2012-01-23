Jan 23 Stone Energy Corp forecast a 12 percent to 29 percent rise in production in 2012 as the gas-focused explorer expects to increase net volumes from its properties in the Appalachian Basin and set a capital budget of $625 million for the year.

The Louisiana-based company said it expects production to rise to 240-275 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mmcfe) per day in 2012.

Production is expected to be about 50 percent natural gas and 50 percent crude oil/natural gas liquids (NGLs) on a British thermal units equivalent basis.

Stone expects to increase net Appalachian volumes to over 50 MMcfe per day in the second half of 2012. The year-end 2011 net production exit rate from Appalachia was about 20 MMcfe per day.

Stone Energy shares closed at $28.29 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.