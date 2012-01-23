Jan 23 Stone Energy Corp forecast
a 12 percent to 29 percent rise in production in 2012 as the
gas-focused explorer expects to increase net volumes from its
properties in the Appalachian Basin and set a capital budget of
$625 million for the year.
The Louisiana-based company said it expects production to
rise to 240-275 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent
(mmcfe) per day in 2012.
Production is expected to be about 50 percent natural gas
and 50 percent crude oil/natural gas liquids (NGLs) on a British
thermal units equivalent basis.
Stone expects to increase net Appalachian volumes to over 50
MMcfe per day in the second half of 2012. The year-end 2011 net
production exit rate from Appalachia was about 20 MMcfe per day.
Stone Energy shares closed at $28.29 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.