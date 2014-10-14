Oct 14 U.S. investment fund consulting firm Stonegate Global Fund Services said it had named William Chong as senior vice president and head of Alternative Fund Services.

In his new role, Chong will focus on fund administration and fund formation of complex venture capital, private equity and hedge funds in the west coast region of the United States, the company said.

Chong, who most recently served as the chief financial officer of San Francisco-based hedge fund 7x7 Asset Management, will be based out of Stonegate's San Francisco office. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)