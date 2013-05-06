BRIEF-Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
HELSINKI May 6 Intel Corp's security software division McAfee launched a tender offer to buy smaller rival Stonesoft for 4.50 euros per share, the Finnish company said on Monday.
The offer for Stonesoft, with a share capital of 1.15 billion euros ($1.5 billion), represents a 128 percent premium compared with the shares' 1.97 euros closing price on Friday.
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Deutsche shares down 1.8 percent (Releads, adds CEO comments)