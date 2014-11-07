Nov 7 Stopklatka SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 revenue was 4.4 million zlotys versus 623,831 zlotys last year

* Q3 operating loss was 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 354,425 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 2.8 million zlotys versus 358,619 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 AMR (Average Minute Rating) of Stopklatka TV was 48,700 users in age group 4 plus and 20,200 viewers in age group 16-49 Source text for Eikon:

