SAO PAULO, April 20 Finland's Stora Enso Oyj
, Europe's biggest paper maker, may consider expanding
in Brazil depending on whether the government eases legal and
regulatory uncertainty for pulp and paper producers, a company
executive told Valor Econômico newspaper.
In an interview published on Thursday, Juan Carlos Bueno,
Stora Enso's executive vice president for biomaterials, told
Valor that growing the Veracel Celulose venture hinges on how
the government deals with issues like landless peasants'
activism or existing limits on foreign land ownership.
Veracel is owned equally by Helsinki-based Stora Enso and
Fibria Celulose SA, the world's largest eucalyptus
pulp producer. A recent gain in Brazil's currency, the real
, has mostly annulled the impact of price hikes that
pulp producers implemented in previous months, Bueno told Valor.
Bueno's remarks underscored the importance of Latin America
for Stora Enso’s strategy to obtain low-cost pulp from tree
plantations. Brazil's pulp and paper industry could potentially
lure $23 billion in investments by 2020, the Swedish Trade &
Investment Council said in a recent presentation.
Those investments could help double Brazil's forestry base,
increase existing plants and build new ones. In Brazil,
Veracel's average annual pulp production is 1.1 million tonnes.
Press representatives for Stora Enso were not immediately
available to confirm Bueno's remarks to Valor.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Frances Kerry)