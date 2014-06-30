HELSINKI, June 30 Finnish paper maker Stora Enso's incoming chief executive said on Monday that the company could take part in industry mergers if it profited the company, but does not have to, as much of restructuring has already been done.

Consumption of graphic paper grades such as newsprint and magazine paper has fallen more than 20 percent since 2008 as European consumers shift from printed to digital media.

This has increased talk of companies joining forces but consolidation has proven to be quite difficult.

Asked about consolidation, Karl-Henrik Sundstrom told a news conference after the announcement of his appointment as the new chief executive that Stora was "not in a situation where we must do something."

"We are in a situation where we can do if it's beneficial for us. Most of the transformation has already been done," he added. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)