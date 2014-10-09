HELSINKI Oct 9 Finnish pulp and paper maker
Stora Enso said on Thursday a deal to sell its
loss-making paper mill in Uetersen, Germany to Austria's Brigl &
Bergmeister had been cancelled due to opposition from Germany's
competition watchdog.
Stora had already booked a one-off loss of 34 million euros
($43 million) in its second-quarter results due to the
divestment, so it will now record a one-off gain of 28 million
euros in its third-quarter results, it said.
The firm said it would evaluate its options, including
divestment or restructuring of the mill that produces specialty
papers and coated fine paper.
Stora Enso has closed several paper mills in recent years
amid a decline in European paper demand, and has instead
invested in eucalyptus pulp and packaging paperboard.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)