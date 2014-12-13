STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Finnish paper manufacturer
Stora Enso said on Saturday it was selling a
loss-making speciality fine paper mill in Germany to a company
mainly owned by the private equity fund Perusa Partners Fund 2
for about 7 million euros.
Stora Enso will record a loss of 30 million euros, which
will show as a non-recurring item in the 2014 fourth-quarter
results.
"The transaction is in line with Stora Enso's strategic
transformation to a customer focused renewable materials
company," it said in a press release.
Stora Enso has closed several paper mills in recent years
amid a decline in European paper demand, and has instead
invested in eucalyptus pulp and packaging paperboard.
The divestment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is
expected to reduce the company's annual sales by 155 million
euros, based on 2013 figures, and to lower its annual paper
production capacity by around 240,000 tonnes.
Stora Enso previously attempted to sell the mill to an
Austrian speciality paper producer, but cancelled the deal after
German competition authorities signalled they would stop the
transaction.
(Reporting Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Johan Ahlander and
Stephen Powell)