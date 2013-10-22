* Says plant launch to be delayed by several months

* Repeats sees falling profit in Q4

* Shares fall 3.8 pct

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 22 Finland's Stora Enso cut the 2014 production target for its new pulp plant in Uruguay after a fresh delay to its start date, raising concerns the company's shift from the weak printing paper market to products like tissues will take time.

The Montes de Plata plant, a 50-50 joint venture between Stora and Arauco of Chile's Copec, is seen as a source of future growth for Stora as a shift to digital devices drives down demand for European print paper.

Stora said the Uruguay plant is expected to start production in the first few months of 2014. The $2 billion eucalyptus pulp mill, previously scheduled to launch in the third quarter, has been delayed by strikes and other labour issues.

Stora added it expects the mill to produce about a million tonnes of pulp in 2014, down from an earlier estimate of 1.3 million tonnes.

Shares in the company fell 3.8 percent to 6.7 euros by 1425 GMT.

"It just seems the project management hasn't quite come out as planned," said Handelsbanken analyst Karri Rinta, noting that it was a new site for both Stora and plant supplier Andritz .

Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said on a conference call that labour relations at the site, which is 93-percent complete, had recently improved.

CHINESE DEMAND

Another Finnish pulp plant in Uruguay, Fray Bentos, has also faced difficulties. The plant, owned by UPM-Kymmene, is located near the border with Argentina and the two countries have disagreed over its environmental impact.

Stora and UPM have been cutting back paper output in Europe for years but see a brighter future for pulp which is used to manufacture not only paper but also a broad range of consumer products such as tissue and packaging board.

The global pulp market is seen growing steadily, helped by booming Chinese demand for different paper and paperboard products.

Latin America is home to many new pulp mills as its eucalyptus trees grow faster than other hardwood species, and can be harvested just seven years after planting.

Stora Enso announced earlier this month a surprise rise in third-quarter core profit, thanks to strength in its packaging board business. On Tuesday, it confirmed its core operating profit rose to 184 million euros from 178 million a year ago.

It warned that fourth-quarter core operating profit will be clearly lower than the 158 million euros reported a year earlier, saying weak demand and prices in Europe would likely persist to the end of the year.

Analysts see Stora's business bouncing back next year. According to a Reuters poll, the company is expected to improve its 2014 core operating profit by 27 percent to 682 million euros on the back of the new pulp mill, healthy packaging markets as well as paper cost-cuts.