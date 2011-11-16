HELSINKI Nov 16 Forest group Stora Enso has started personnel talks at three Finnish mills to prepare for possible production cuts and temporary lay-offs next year, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The company is mulling whether to cut paper and board production at its Veitsiluoto, Anjala and Inkeroinen mills for up to one week per month during the first half of next year, due to weak demand, spokeswoman Paivi Kauhanen said. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)