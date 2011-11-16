* Prepares to curtail production at three Finnish mills

HELSINKI Nov 16 Europe's largest paper and board maker Stora Enso is preparing for production cuts and temporary lay-offs at three Finnish mills next year due to weak demand, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The company is mulling whether to cut paper and board production at its Veitsiluoto, Anjala and Inkeroinen mills for up to one week per month during the first half of 2012, spokeswoman Paivi Kauhanen said.

The three mills produce magazine paper, book paper and packaging board.

Stora Enso warned in October it will step up manufacturing cuts due to the weakening demand. In the third quarter it curtailed its paper and board production by 9 percent of its capacity.

The growing macro-economic uncertainty has been a blow for European paper industry which has for years struggled with overcapacity and falling demand.

Shares in Stora Enso were 1.3 percent down at 4.19 euros at 1310 GMT. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)