HELSINKI, Feb 8 Finnish paper company Stora Enso said it was cutting more jobs at various mills after a fall in fourth-quarter profit, its latest attempt to cope with weakening demand and overcapacity.

Europe's largest paper and board maker said on Wednesday it plans to save around 48 million euros ($63.6 mln) by cutting up to 110 jobs at its coated magazine paper operations in France, Finland and Germany.

It also plans to save an additional 21 million euros by restructuring maintenance operations in Sweden.

Finland's forest industry has been suffering from declining demand as consumers shift to online media, and a weaker economy has exacerbated the situation. Stora Enso Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said the company was bracing for tough times ahead.

"During the first months of 2012, we will face a challenging operating environment. Uncertainty and limited visibility, at least in European markets, will continue," he said in a statement.

"The uncertainty and slowing down of the economy were distinctly apparent in our performance in the fourth quarter."

Stora Enso said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 145 million euros from 177 million a year earlier, in line with the average market forecast in a Reuters poll.

It said it was not able to offset the impact of lower sales volumes and higher costs, despite efforts to raise prices and a shift in focus on more profitable products. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)