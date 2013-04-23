* Aims to save 200 mln euros a year

* Plans to merge paper and sawn timber divisions

* Q1 adjusted operating profit falls 20 pct y/y

* China investment project faces delays

* Shares up 9 pct (Recasts with CEO and analyst comments, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, April 23 Finnish paper maker Stora Enso on Tuesday revealed plans to save 200 million euros ($261 million) a year, taking more radical action than in the past to cope with falling paper demand due to a shift in the print media to online publishing.

Stora Enso, Europe's No 2 paper maker, along with rivals such as UPM-Kymmene has been battling falling demand and prices due to Europe's recession, which has accelerated a shift from traditional media to digital devices. Stora's European printed media markets have shrunk more than 20 percent since 2008.

The company has tried for years to adjust to lower demand by closing down paper production, but its new approach will not include capacity cuts.

"This project is about reducing administration and general costs, not capacity," Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen told a news conference.

The company will combine its paper business with its sawn timber operation and undergo other "organisational streamlining." It did not give details of any job cut plans but said that the savings target included 30 million euros of cuts from an existing restructuring plan.

Stora's shares jumped more than 9 percent to 5.32 euros by 1407 GMT. The stock was the most traded and among the biggest gainers in the Helsinki bourse which was up 2.7 percent. The shares had fallen by about 10 percent over the past three months.

Analysts said the new cost-saving plan raised hopes the company could keep costs in check while it waited for new investments in emerging market projects to get started.

"They have been announcing some kind of cost cuts almost every quarter, but this one is a very significant saving program," said Evli analyst Markku Jarvinen.

Stora Enso is trying to shift to more profitable products such as packaging board and pulp in emerging markets, but on Tuesday admitted its investment projects have been delayed.

It is building a $2 billion pulp mill through a joint venture in Uruguay and is also planning a 1.6 billion euros pulp and packaging board mill in China.

CEO Karvinen said the pulp mill in Montes de Plata, Uruguay, was nearly finished and would start production during the third quarter this year, slightly later than previously estimated.

In China, the company is still waiting for final permits from authorities, originally due by the end of last year. Production was planned for end-2014, but will likely be delayed.

The postponements mean the new mills, which usually take time to ramp up to full production and turn profitable, will take even longer to contribute to Stora's recovery.

"It is clear it will not start before 2015 which means that it will not be until 2016 until it yields considerable profits," Evli analyst Jarvinen said of the China project. "But that is not all bad. They won't have too many large investments eating cash at the same time."

Stora Enso's first-quarter earnings from its paper unit, the biggest in the group by sales, fell to just 2 million euros from 68 million a year earlier.

The group's overall adjusted operating profit, published on Tuesday, fell more than 20 percent from a year ago to 118 million euros. That was slightly better than the market's forecast for 106 million euros, supported by an improvement in packaging board and pulp. ($1= 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)