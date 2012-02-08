HELSINKI Feb 8 Finnish paper company
Stora Enso said it was cutting more jobs at various
mills after a fall in fourth-quarter profit, its latest attempt
to cope with weakening demand and overcapacity.
Europe's largest paper and board maker said it plans to save
around 48 million euros by cutting jobs at its coated magazine
paper operations in France, Finland and Germany. It also plans
to save an additional 21 million euros by restructuring
maintenance operations in Sweden.
The company's quarterly adjusted operating profit fell to
145 million euros ($192 million) from 177 million, in line with
the average market forecast in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
