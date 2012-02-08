HELSINKI Feb 8 Finnish paper company Stora Enso said it was cutting more jobs at various mills after a fall in fourth-quarter profit, its latest attempt to cope with weakening demand and overcapacity.

Europe's largest paper and board maker said it plans to save around 48 million euros by cutting jobs at its coated magazine paper operations in France, Finland and Germany. It also plans to save an additional 21 million euros by restructuring maintenance operations in Sweden.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating profit fell to 145 million euros ($192 million) from 177 million, in line with the average market forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)