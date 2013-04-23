HELSINKI, April 23 Finnish forest group Stora
Enso said it was launching a cost-cutting programmed
aimed at saving 200 million euros ($260.61 million)a year after
it reported a fall in quarterly profit on weak demand for
printed media.
"The reality is that our European-driven printed media
markets have shrunk more than 20 percent since 2008, and there
is no reason to believe that the structural change of the past
five years in Europe will slow down or change direction in the
foreseeable future," Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said in a
statement.
The company's first-quarter adjusted operating profit fell
to 118 million euros from 150 million euros a year earlier. The
average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 106
million euros.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)