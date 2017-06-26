By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 26 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has taken a nearly 10 percent stake in Store Capital
Corp, a real estate company that invests in
single-tenant properties, adding to bets in the sector by the
conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett.
Store said that Berkshire's National Indemnity Co unit spent
$377.1 million on 18.62 million shares at $20.25 each, giving it
a 9.8 percent stake.
The investment was announced four days after Berkshire said
it would invest up to C$400 million for a 38.4 percent equity
stake in Canadian lender Home Capital Corp and provide
a C$2 billion credit line.
"An investment in our company from one of history's most
admired investors represents a vote of confidence in our
experienced leadership team," Store Chief Executive Christopher
Volk said in a statement. "Berkshire Hathaway's investment
solidly positions Store for continued growth, while adding
measurably to our already strong financial position."
Shares of Store rose more than $2, or 10 percent, to $22.86
in early trading.
Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. The investment makes it Store's third-largest investor,
after Vanguard Group and Fidelity.
Store is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment
trust whose portfolio includes more than 1,750 properties in 48
U.S. states.
Its specialties include sale-leaseback transactions, where
owners sell properties and lease them back, freeing up sale
proceeds to invest elsewhere.
Store plans to use proceeds from the offering to buy
properties, repay debt and other purposes.
Berkshire's other investments tied to real estate include
HomeServices of America, the second-largest U.S. residential
real estate brokerage, and Clayton Homes, which makes
manufactured housing.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate has more than 90
units in the insurance, energy, railroad, retail and other
sectors.
