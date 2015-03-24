OSLO, March 24 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
sees strong demand for its services and may pay a
dividend after 2015 earnings, the first in five years, the
company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
"All else equal, the fact that our key numbers are as strong
as they are, is positive for a potential dividend for 2015," CEO
Odd Arild Grefstad said, adding that a decision would be taken
based on the year-end accounts some time in early 2016.
Storebrand has been forced to build up its reserves in
recent years to meet new regulatory demands and to compensate
for the fact that pension policy holders live longer while
interest rates on many of the company's investments have fallen.
The last time it paid a dividend was for the 2010 financial
year.
"The market is fantastic. We had a good year in 2014 and
that's continuing into 2015 ... we're well satisfied so far
this year," Grefstad said.
"We've said the dividend is tied to the solvency situation,
and with the transitions rules that's now well above the 130
percent level we've been guiding for. That's positive with
regards to making the quickest possible return to a dividend."
(Reporting by Camille Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)