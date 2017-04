Dec 22 Storebrand :

* The rating agency Moody's says downgrades Storebrand Bank's long-term deposits ratings to Baa2 from Baa1

* Outlook remains negative

* Moody's says downgrade is driven primarily by the weakened capacity of the parent group's main operating company, Storebrand Livforsikring to provide support

* The rating of Storebrand Boligkreditt AS cover Bond program is unchanged Aaa