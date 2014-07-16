OSLO, July 16 Norwegian insurer Storebrand may consider additional cost cuts to the 400 million crowns ($64.50 million) it has already committed to, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are focused on delivering on this, 400 million crowns by the end of the year. We see a need for additional measures. We will ensure that we get a better ratio on the cost side," Storebrand CEO Odd Arild Grefstad told a news conference.

($1 = 6.2016 Norwegian crowns)