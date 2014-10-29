BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
OSLO Oct 29 Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter results on Wednesday and said it is now more than half way through amassing the funds it needs to pay for Norwegians' increased life expectancy.
The firm's group profit fell to 632 million Norwegian crowns ($95.5 million) from 811 million crowns at the same time a year ago, beating the 599 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Due to increased life expectancy in Norway, Storebrand needs to build up reserves of 12.4 billion crowns by the end of 2020. By the end of the third quarter it had set aside an accumulated 6.3 billion, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)