OSLO Oct 29 Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter results on Wednesday and said it is now more than half way through amassing the funds it needs to pay for Norwegians' increased life expectancy.

The firm's group profit fell to 632 million Norwegian crowns ($95.5 million) from 811 million crowns at the same time a year ago, beating the 599 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Due to increased life expectancy in Norway, Storebrand needs to build up reserves of 12.4 billion crowns by the end of 2020. By the end of the third quarter it had set aside an accumulated 6.3 billion, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)