OSLO Feb 11 Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported fourth-quarter group profit below forecasts on Wednesday and reiterated it will not pay a dividend for 2014.

The firm's group profit fell to 923 million Norwegian crowns ($121.78 million) from 1.06 billion at the same time a year ago, lagging the 1.06 billion crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm proposed no dividend on its 2014 earnings as it said it needed more time to meet new solvency requirements and had to strengthen its reserves, in line with a previous announcement from end-November.. ($1 = 7.5795 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)