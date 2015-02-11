OSLO Feb 11 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
reported fourth-quarter group profit below forecasts on
Wednesday and reiterated it will not pay a dividend for 2014.
The firm's group profit fell to 923 million Norwegian crowns
($121.78 million) from 1.06 billion at the same time a year
ago, lagging the 1.06 billion crowns mean forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts..
The firm proposed no dividend on its 2014 earnings as it
said it needed more time to meet new solvency requirements and
had to strengthen its reserves, in line with a previous
announcement from end-November..
($1 = 7.5795 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)