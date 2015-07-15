(Repeats text without changes to additional readers)
OSLO, July 15 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
reported a bigger than expected drop in second-quarter
group earnings on Wednesday but said it remains positioned for
growth despite challenges posed by low global interest rates.
The firm's group profit fell to 459 million Norwegian crowns
($56.49 million) from 750 million at the same time a year ago,
below the 468 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts..
"Through reduced costs, adjustments to new solvency
requirements, and growth in non-guaranteed savings and
insurance, the group has a solid foundation for continued
profitable growth," Storebrand said.
($1 = 8.1247 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)