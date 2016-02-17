OSLO Feb 17 Norwegian life insurance company
Storebrand reported fourth-quarter earnings in line
with expectations adjusted for longevity provisions on
Wednesday, and said it plans to pay dividend for
2016.
Below are comments by the company's chief executive Odd
Arild Grefstad during a quarterly results presentation and to
Reuters afterwards:
ON DIVIDEND AND BUY-BACKS OF SHARES
"We are very satisfied with the strong solidity, but with
the turmoil in financial markets, we have taken a cautious
approach and decided not to pay dividends for 2015. But the
numbers are very good, that's why the board has been so clear
about plans for the 2016 dividend.
"It is natural to consider both dividend and repurchase of
shares. I cannot rule out the possibility of repurchase of
shares earlier than the planned dividend for 2016, but the board
plans to pay dividend for 2016."
ON COST CUTS
"We will implement a number of measures to cut costs.
"We expect nominal cost reductions of NOK 300-400 million in
2018 compared to 2015.
ON GROWTH
"We are in a market with strong growth. The demand for
defined contribution pensions is increasing significantly, and
we are taking market shares.
"We have seen double digit growth in all the areas we are
focusing on, whether it is insurance, asset management or
pension savings like the unit-linked products. Our ambition is
to have that kind of growth also going forward.
ON THE CHALLENGE OF LOW RATES
"We are paying close attention to the low rate level, but
for all practical purposes we have secured the return to our
customers on the guaranteed policies, which is the main
challenge in relation to low rates.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)