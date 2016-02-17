OSLO Feb 17 Norwegian life insurance company Storebrand reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations adjusted for longevity provisions on Wednesday, and said it plans to pay dividend for 2016.

Below are comments by the company's chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad during a quarterly results presentation and to Reuters afterwards:

ON DIVIDEND AND BUY-BACKS OF SHARES

"We are very satisfied with the strong solidity, but with the turmoil in financial markets, we have taken a cautious approach and decided not to pay dividends for 2015. But the numbers are very good, that's why the board has been so clear about plans for the 2016 dividend.

"It is natural to consider both dividend and repurchase of shares. I cannot rule out the possibility of repurchase of shares earlier than the planned dividend for 2016, but the board plans to pay dividend for 2016."

ON COST CUTS

"We will implement a number of measures to cut costs.

"We expect nominal cost reductions of NOK 300-400 million in 2018 compared to 2015.

ON GROWTH

"We are in a market with strong growth. The demand for defined contribution pensions is increasing significantly, and we are taking market shares.

"We have seen double digit growth in all the areas we are focusing on, whether it is insurance, asset management or pension savings like the unit-linked products. Our ambition is to have that kind of growth also going forward.

ON THE CHALLENGE OF LOW RATES

"We are paying close attention to the low rate level, but for all practical purposes we have secured the return to our customers on the guaranteed policies, which is the main challenge in relation to low rates. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)