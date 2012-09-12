OSLO, Sept 12 Storebrand

* Storebrand Boligkreditt AS issues NOK 400 million of covered bonds 2012/2017 trough a tap of the 2012/2017 covered bond issued under the EUR 2 billion EMTCN programme.

* Issue brings the total outstanding volume to NOK 2,650,000,000

* DNB Markets and SEB Mechant Banking acted as manager for the issue