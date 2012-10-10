OSLO Oct 10 Norwegian insurer Storebrand will book provisions of 190 million crowns ($33.20 million) in the third quarter to cover costs related to its announced 400 million crown cost savings programme, it said on Wednesday.

"The provisions will affect all business units and comprise the estimated costs related to the cost program," it said in a statement.

($1 = 5.7234 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)