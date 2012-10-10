BRIEF-GFH Financial, Shuaa Capital postpone talks on acquisition
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
OSLO Oct 10 Norwegian insurer Storebrand will book provisions of 190 million crowns ($33.20 million) in the third quarter to cover costs related to its announced 400 million crown cost savings programme, it said on Wednesday.
"The provisions will affect all business units and comprise the estimated costs related to the cost program," it said in a statement.
($1 = 5.7234 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8