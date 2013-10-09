BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 9 Norwegian insurer Storebrand has raised 750 million crowns ($125.97 million) in two bond issues to refinance existing debt and fund operations, it said on Wednesday.
The company raised 450 million crowns in a 5-year bond carrying the interest of 3-month NIBOR plus 1.75 percent, and 300 million crowns in a 7-year bond with annual interest of 4.95 percent.
Storebrand appointed DNB Markets and SEB to lead the bond issue. ($1 = 5.9539 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: