OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on
Wednesday and cut its target for rerurn on equity as it needs to
strengthen reserves.
Group profit was 489 million Norwegian crowns ($89.12
million)in October-December, lagging the mean the forecast for a
593 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from a 268 million
crowns profit in the year-ago period.
Storebrand said it had changed the targeted return on equity
after tax and before amortisation to above 10 percent, from its
earlier target of a 15 percent return, and proposed no dividend.
"Storebrand has an ambition to adapt to changes in
regulation without raising new equity capital," it said.
($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)