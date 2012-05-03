OSLO May 3 Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand said a suprisingly strong performance from its Swedish SPP operation, buoyed by rising equity markets in the first quarter, helped the group beat expectations.

The group's profit was 667 million Norwegian crowns ($116.05 million) in January-March, beating the forecast for a 587 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from 516 million crowns profit in the year-ago period.

The result for SPP improved by 90 million crowns from the year-ago period, while analysts had expected the unit's results to be largely unchanged.

SPP's strengthened solvency provided grounds for repayment of a 500 million Swedish crown loan to Storebrand, which will be carried out in the second quarter.

The firm said it was behind its goal of achieving a result before profit sharing and loan losses of 2.5 billion crowns ($434.95 million) by the end of 2013, as the market unrest in 2011 had resulted in lower customer assets and consequently lower than expected income.

"Developments in the first quarter have reduced the gap, but we are still working on compensatory cost measures," Storebrand said. ($1=5.7477 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mike Nesbit)