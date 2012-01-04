* Proposal caught Norway's biggest life insurer by surprise

* Says equity income tax to hurt life-insurance profits

* Storebrand maintains 2013 financial targets for time being (Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail and background)

By Walter Gibbs and Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Jan 4 Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand ASA said it was maintaining its financial goals for now even though a surprise government plan to eliminate a tax exemption for life insurers would hit profitability across its market.

"With the changes, the profitability in this market is reduced," Chief Financial Officer Lars Loeddesoel told analysts three days after Norway's Finance Ministry said it intends to start imposing the country's 28 percent corporate income tax on the returns of policy-linked equities held by life insurers.

Those returns have been tax-free since 2004.

Storebrand is Norway's biggest life insurance company and the one most affected by the proposed rule change, which would take effect retrospectively on Jan. 1 if the parliament approves it after a comment period lasting until April 2.

Loeddesoel said the proposal had caught Storebrand by surprise and that the government had been "very secretive" in preparing it.

The burden of Norway's new taxation policy would be mitigated in the first few years by the ability to carry forward tax losses from the recent bear market, he said in the conference call.

Because of that ability, he said, "at this stage there is no reason to believe" Storebrand will have to change the financial targets through 2013 that it announced at a capital markets day event in March.

At that event Storebrand set a target to boost net profit including sharing and loan losses to 3.2 billion crowns ($573.2 million) in 2013 from 1.6 billion in 2010. (Editing by David Holmes)